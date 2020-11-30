It's back on: Florida women's basketball team plays at FSU

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida women's basketball team's game at Florida State, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

On Friday, after consultation between the respective medical staffs and administrations, Sunday's game was postponed.

The contest will tip at 6 p.m. from the Donald L. Tucker Center and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

As a result of this game's rescheduling Florida's tip-off time Wednesday against Charleston Southern, originally set for 3 p.m., has shifted to 5 p.m.

UF opened its season last Wednesday with a convincing 90-47 win over Grambling State. Three players finished in double figures led by Kiki Smith and Lavender Briggs who both registered double-doubles.

FSU (0-0), which was predicted to finish sixth by the ACC's Blue Ribbon Panel and eighth in the coaches poll, returns seven players including two starters from last season's team which posted a 24-8 record.