UF to play back-to-back against Army, Boston College

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Gators have yet to play a game, but that hasn’t stopped the 2020-21 season-opener from undergoing four changes already.

Wednesday’s Florida-Oklahoma men’s basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Sooners’ program, the Sooners’ Twitter account announced late Sunday, and UF instead will play back-to-back contests on short notice. The series with the Soonerswill be pushed back a year and begin in Norman next season.

Rather than travel to Oklahoma, the Gators will now open the season on the road Wednesday at the site the program originally intended to open the season: Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

UF will tip-off against Army (game time to be announced) before taking on Boston College the following day before traveling back to Gainesville for Sunday’s home opener against Stetson University at 2 p.m. UF is scheduled to play BC at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

The Gators learned prior to the weekend the Oklahoma contest would most likely be canceled and began looking for either one or two replacement opponents. Ahead of the schedule changes, both Florida and Oklahoma pulled out of two scheduled contests last week as well — the Gators didn’t initially travel last week to Bubbleville at Mohegan Sun due to two positive COVID-19 tests, and Oklahoma postponed scheduled battles with the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Central Florida.

All but one player on Florida’s roster returned to practice Friday, with the program citing quick contact tracing as to why UF didn’t need to shut down for two weeks or quarantine any of the remaining 14 scholarship players.