COVID-19 cancels Florida at Oklahoma men's basketball game

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

The Florida-Oklahoma men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues and subsequent quarantine issues in the Sooners’ program, the OU men's basketball program's Twitter account announced late Sunday.

Oklahoma paused basketball activities Nov. 25 due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the Sooners have yet to return to the practice facility, according to a source close to the situation.

The Gators learned prior to the weekend the game would most likely be canceled and began looking for a replacement opponent, which is expected to be announced Monday.

Both programs pulled out of two scheduled contests last week — the Gators didn’t travel to Bubbleville at Mohegan Sun due to two positive COVID-19 tests, and Oklahoma postponed scheduled battles with UTSA and UCF.

All but one player on Florida’s roster returned to practice Friday, with the program citing quick contact tracing as to why UF didn’t need to shut down for two weeks or quarantine any of the remaining 14 scholarship players.

As of now, the Gators’ next game on the schedule is Dec. 6 against visiting Stetson.