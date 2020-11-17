Capacity at 2,200 for UF men's and women's basketball season

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida will have a capacity of 2,200 for the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball season, a number arrived at in consultation with UF Health officials, the school announced Tuesday.

The Gators will also follow COVID-19 safety protocols established by the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fans will see new guidelines, signage and enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the arena.

Concession stands, the Gator Sportshop, the restrooms, and concourses will all have new signage to help reinforce safety measures. The arena will also feature an increased numbers of hand sanitizer stations in areas such as restrooms, gate entrances and concession stands. Restrooms with two doors will be one way in and one way out.

In accordance with campus guidelines, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required of all guests throughout the entire game. Failure to comply with this important health guideline could result in loss of ticket privileges.

The protocols are subject to change as recommendations from local and state officials evolve in relation to public health developments.

To reduce contact between fans and staff, digital tickets will be handled through the Florida Gators mobile app or FloridaGators.com/myaccount. So before you get to the gate on gameday, add your digital tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account for added safety and convenience.

Gator Boosters and the Gators Ticket Office have already been working with existing men's basketball season ticket holders on seat selections for the upcoming season. Information about single-game ticket sales will be announced soon. Women's basketball tickets are all single-game this season and are on sale now.

All seating will be physically distanced in pods of two and four seats.