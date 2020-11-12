Florida's Johnson voted Preseason SEC Player of the Year

Special to Gatorsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida junior All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson was voted the Preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year by select conference and national media members, the league announced Thursday.

Johnson earns Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC preseason accolades after leading UF in points per game (14.0) and steals (38) in 31 appearances as a sophomore in 2019-20. The Norfolk, Va. native received recognition on the 2019-20 All-SEC teams (Coaches First Team, AP Second Team) to cap off his second collegiate season where he would lead the Gators in points 15 times, as well grabbing the most rebounds in 13 contests.

In addition to Johnson's honor, the voters tabbed Florida to finish fourth in the preseason poll behind Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU.

The Gators are set to begin its 2020-21 campaign at the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville on Nov. 25 against UMass Lowell and Nov. 27 versus Virginia at the Mohegan Sun Arena. After an eight-game nonconference slate, Florida will jump into SEC action on Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt before welcoming LSU on Jan. 2 in their conference home opener at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.



First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. Alabama

Keyontae JohnsonFlorida

Brandon Boston Jr.Kentucky

Trendon WatfordLSU

John FulkersonTennessee



Second Team All-SEC

Olivier SarrKentucky

Javonte SmartLSU

Dru SmithMissouri

AJ LawsonSouth Carolina

Yves PonesTennessee

Savion FlaggTexas A&M



SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae JohnsonFlorida



Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt