UF men's basketball team signs a top recruit

Special to Gatorsports.com
Kowacie Reeves signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida

Macon, Ga., native Kowacie Reeves signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida on Wednesday. Reeves will join the Gators as a freshman for the 2021-22 season.

Reeves, a 6-foot-5 wing, is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks No. 31 in the Rivals150 for the 2021 recruiting class.

The rangy guard brings top-notch shooting, a high motor, length and athleticism that all fits head coach Mike White's preferred up-tempo style.

Reeves will be the lone signee in the early period for the Florida men's basketball team.