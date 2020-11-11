UF men's basketball team signs a top recruit

Special to Gatorsports.com

Macon, Ga., native Kowacie Reeves signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida on Wednesday. Reeves will join the Gators as a freshman for the 2021-22 season.

Reeves, a 6-foot-5 wing, is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks No. 31 in the Rivals150 for the 2021 recruiting class.

The rangy guard brings top-notch shooting, a high motor, length and athleticism that all fits head coach Mike White's preferred up-tempo style.

Reeves will be the lone signee in the early period for the Florida men's basketball team.