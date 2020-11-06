Gators tip off SEC men's basketball schedule Dec. 30
Florida will tip off its SEC men's basketball schedule Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt, the league announced Friday.
The 18-game schedule has an open date built in on Saturday, March 6, for rescheduling opportunities ahead of the March 10-14 SEC Tournament. Game times and TV information will be announced when available.
Over the past five seasons, coinciding with head coach Mike White's tenure, the Gators' 54-conference wins trail only Kentucky in the SEC.
The Gators will play two games against Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are Florida's permanent home-and-home pairings, though LSU has become something of an unofficial fourth. This marks the third straight season and fifth time in seven seasons that LSU and Florida have been assigned as rotational opponents, while Florida and Tennessee are paired for the second time in three years.
Among its one-time opponents this season, Florida will welcome South Carolina, Texas A&M and Missouri to Gainesville and visit Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn. The Gators also have a Jan. 30 trip to West Virginia for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in the midst of league play.
Florida's February includes two especially challenging sets of back-to-back road games, as the Gators visit LSU (Feb. 6) and Tennessee (Feb. 10) early on and travel to Auburn (Feb. 23) and Kentucky (Feb. 27) late in the month.
The Gators have also scheduled Stetson for a Dec. 6 contest, replacing UConn on the slate after the Huskies pulled out of the game.
Florida Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule
Nov. 25: Maine (at Mohegan Sun), Uncasville, Conn.
Nov. 27: Virginia (at Mohegan Sun), Uncasville, Conn.
Dec. 2: Oklahoma, Norman, Okla.
Dec. 6: STETSON, Gainesville
Dec. 12: At Florida State, Tallahassee
Dec. 16: NORTH FLORIDA, GAINESVILLE
Dec. 19: FLORIDA ATLANTIC, GAINESVILLE
Dec. 22: JAMES MADISON, GAINESVILLE
Dec. 30: Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.
Jan. 2: LSU, GAINESVILLE
Jan. 5: Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jan. 9: KENTUCKY, GAINESVILLE
Jan. 12: OLE MISS, GAINESVILLE
Jan. 16: Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 19: TENNESSEE, GAINESVILLE
Jan. 23: Georgia, Athens, Ga.
Jan. 27: VANDERBILT, GAINESVILLE
Jan. 30: West Virginia (SEC/B12), Morgantown, W.V.
Feb. 3: SOUTH CAROLINA, GAINESVILLE
Feb. 6: LSU, Baton Rouge, La.
Feb. 10: Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.
Feb. 13: TEXAS A&M, GAINESVILLE
Feb. 16: Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark.
Feb. 20: GEORGIA, GAINESVILLE
Feb. 23: Auburn, Auburn, Ala.
Feb. 27: Kentucky, Lexington, Ky.
March 3: MISSOURI, GAINESVILLE
March 6: Open Date
March 10-14: SEC Tournament, Nashville, Tenn.