Former UF standout Fontana makes major league debut

Former Florida shortstop Nolan Fontana made his Major League Baseball debut Monday night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.

Fontana, recalled by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake, started at second base and went 0-for-3 at the plate.

Another former UF standout getting a recall to the majors Monday was Seattle catcher Mike Zunino.

Zunino started the season with the Mariners but was sent down earlier this month after batting .167 in the first 24 games of the season. Zunino hit .293 and had five home runs in 41 at-bats with Triple-A Tacoma.