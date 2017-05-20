49ers hire former UF player Carthon

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team's new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch's first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.

A 36-year-old native of Osceola, Arizona Carthon was a running back at the University of Florida (1999-2003), where he appeared in four bowl games and was part of UF's 2000 SEC Championship team. After signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2004, Carthon appeared in nine games and registered 16 carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns with the team. He also had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers (2005), Seattle Seahawks (2005) and Detroit Lions (2006).